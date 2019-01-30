Vale (VALE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.25

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 112584640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,465,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

