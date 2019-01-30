Vale SA (VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vale by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 443,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vale by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,070,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,121,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 3,855,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,551,272. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

