USS Investment Management Ltd Has $410.83 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,939 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $410,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,780 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

WARNING: “USS Investment Management Ltd Has $410.83 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/uss-investment-management-ltd-has-410-83-million-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.