Urogen Pharma (URGN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

URGN opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.26. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.06% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. Analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

