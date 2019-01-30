Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,434,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 164.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 635,712 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 901.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 87.4% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,947 shares in the company, valued at $46,978,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $289,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,652 shares in the company, valued at $48,240,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,140 shares of company stock worth $1,213,738 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $643.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

