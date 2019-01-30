Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,613. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,562,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 815,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 225,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

