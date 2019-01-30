United Technologies (UTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Technologies' fourth-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.1% and 7.5%, respectively. Strength in commercial and military aftermarket businesses and impressive contribution from its acquired Rockwell Collins business sales will likely continue to boost United Technologies' near-term revenues. Also, improved revenues and cost-cutting measures are expected to enhance profitability, going forward. Backed by these positives, the company has given bullish full-year 2019 revenue guidance. Further, the Rockwell Collins buyout is likely to boost sales in 2019. Moreover, separation of the company's existing business will create higher values and customer satisfaction. However, over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed its industry.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 650,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 8,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

