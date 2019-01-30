Uniper SE (UN01) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.68 ($27.53).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of Uniper stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €25.49 ($29.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 1-year high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

