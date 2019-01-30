Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Reduced by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 5,047,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,770,000 after buying an additional 4,458,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,354,044,000 after buying an additional 2,136,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,469,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,771,000 after buying an additional 1,107,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $168,658,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

