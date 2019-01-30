Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.96.

MMM stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $255.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

