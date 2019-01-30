Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

