Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) General Counsel Sells $232,576.31 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $232,576.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,825. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

