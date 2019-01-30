Tupperware Brands (TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33, RTT News reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.79%. The company had revenue of $505.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TUP opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after buying an additional 389,191 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

