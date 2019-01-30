Tupperware Brands (TUP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. Tupperware Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.06-4.21 EPS.

NYSE:TUP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $505.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.79%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

