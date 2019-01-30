Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,861. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

