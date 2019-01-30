TrueFlip Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,266.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01913419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176986 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00204700 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028962 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

