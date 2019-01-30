Tripadvisor (TRIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tripadvisor to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 15,653 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,019,636.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,636.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

