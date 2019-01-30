Trevena (TRVN) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price was down 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 15,195,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 5,232,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Trevena from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trevena by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 532,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,041 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

