Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

