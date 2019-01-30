Travala (AVA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.10936235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00001039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (AVA) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

