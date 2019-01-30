Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Santander downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 293,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 40.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 28.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 270,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 60,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 182,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,752. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 75.39% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $245.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

