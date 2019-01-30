Traders Sell Shares of PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) on Strength (PAGS)

Investors sold shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $46.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $119.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.34 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PagSeguro Digital had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. PagSeguro Digital traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $21.53

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $288.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,942 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,639,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 390,778 shares in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

