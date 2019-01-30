Traders Sell Netflix (NFLX) on Strength (NFLX)

Investors sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $832.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $884.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.53 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Netflix had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $11.76 for the day and closed at $340.66

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morningstar set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $20,840,412.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,840,412.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,303 shares of company stock valued at $60,028,345 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

