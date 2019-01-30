Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,709 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,287% compared to the typical daily volume of 323 put options.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $224,831.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $34,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,512.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $1,787,869. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-put-options-on-cognizant-technology-solutions-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.