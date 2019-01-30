Traders Buy TAL Education Group (TAL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $23.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.67 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, TAL Education Group had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. TAL Education Group traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $30.21

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of -0.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

