Total System Services (TSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. Total System Services updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.75-4.90 EPS.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Total System Services has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Total System Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/total-system-services-tss-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-07-eps.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.