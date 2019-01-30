Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,742 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,739,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,086 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,226,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,480,000 after acquiring an additional 576,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.17%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

