TOKYO (TOKC) Market Capitalization Reaches $41,176.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKYO has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. TOKYO has a total market cap of $41,176.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKYO alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00023951 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00002290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00137569 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 345,733,938 coins and its circulating supply is 236,537,212 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.