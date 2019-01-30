Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. 92,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,502.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,185 shares of company stock valued at $664,881. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/tillar-wenstrup-advisors-llc-sells-1220-shares-of-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.