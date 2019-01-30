TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Marten Transport worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.44. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

