Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,760,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,002,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,919,000 after buying an additional 601,225 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,679,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 722,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 158,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

