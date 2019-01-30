Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 135.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Shares of IT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $132.24. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $260,130.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,693.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $460,405.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

