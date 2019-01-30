TheStreet Upgrades Signature Bank (SBNY) to “B-“

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of SBNY opened at $125.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $159.86.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,413,000 after buying an additional 119,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 105.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,701,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

