The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,875,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $754,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,501 shares of company stock worth $4,273,038. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 135,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,653. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

