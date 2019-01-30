Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Signition LP

Signition LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240,065 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,210.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,748,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,629,746 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $238,077,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120,260 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $418,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,946,546.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,793 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

