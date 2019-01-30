Tetra Tech (TTEK) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.31 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 460,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $80,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,265. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/tetra-tech-ttek-releases-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.