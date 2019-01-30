Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

LON TM17 opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Tuesday.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

