Team (TISI) Given a $23.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on Team (NYSE:TISI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Team from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Team from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $426.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.64. Team has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts expect that Team will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,269,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 114,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after purchasing an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Team by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,955,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after purchasing an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 158.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,721,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Team by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,227,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.