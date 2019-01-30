Team, Inc. (TISI) Holdings Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Team were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 158.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,721,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 1,054,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 420.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 427,138 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,979,000 after buying an additional 286,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000.

In related news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Team stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $290.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Team from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Team and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

