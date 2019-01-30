Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vicor Corp (VICR)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vicor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,286.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 750 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry Kelleher sold 727 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $29,298.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at $120,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $590,303. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

