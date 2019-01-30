Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $184,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, EVP Edward J. Merritt sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $84,771 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $854.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

