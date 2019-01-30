Teachers Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 80,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,618,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $56,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,492 shares of company stock worth $1,695,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.95.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

