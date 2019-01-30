Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 75.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Manitowoc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $520.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.76. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

