TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on February 11th

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st.

TC Pipelines has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. TC Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TC Pipelines to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About TC Pipelines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

