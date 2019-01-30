Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.06% of Taubman Centers worth $75,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,955,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 117,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,472.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

