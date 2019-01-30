Targa Resources (TRGP) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,086.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 979,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

