TAL Education Group (TAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TAL. Macquarie set a $32.00 price target on TAL Education Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nomura dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

TAL opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of -0.13. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

