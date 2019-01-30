Synovus Financial Corp Sells 28,083 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 375.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Intel by 429.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,992.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,147.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $705,992. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

