Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $8,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,250,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,632,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 33.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 441.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,696. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

