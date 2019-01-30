SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,265,000 after acquiring an additional 308,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after acquiring an additional 411,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after acquiring an additional 411,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,881 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,403,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 469,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.